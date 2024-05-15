 99% Faridabad meat shops operating without licence : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
No sample lifted in 2 years | Non-compliance of hygiene norms

An unauthorised meat shop in Faridabad. file photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 14

Ninety-nine per cent of meat shops in the city are reportedly operating without a licence, according to a survey conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF). Consequently, these stores pose a health risk in view of the non-compliance of hygiene norms.

Additionally, the Food and Safety Administration (FDA) has not taken any meat samples in the past couple of years. “The FDA has not lifted samples from meat shops in the past two years,” said Ajay Saini, who recently sought information from the department concerned.

A survey by MCF officials showed that the city had 551 meat shops. However, none of the store owners had the mandatory permission or licence from the civic department. With no regular checks or drives to ensure compliance with rules, the total number of meat sellers in the city has crossed the 1,000-mark, according to sources in the administration.

“As a majority of the meat shops are operating from temporary or mobile structures, it has been challenging to keep a record of such stores or kiosks,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

He said the authorities were finding it difficult to take action as the department concerned has no permanent address or identity of these sellers.

It is further revealed that since no sample was lifted, the food items sold at these stores could pose a health risk due to poor hygienic conditions at most such outlets.

Social activist Vishnu Goel alleged that as the civic body had failed to implement rules with regards to the sale of meat and meat products in a proper, safe and authorised manner, leading to a sharp decrease in compliance with rules.

Claiming that such activities had been thriving, a city resident, Varun Sheokand, said a large number of meat shops had been operating in unhygienic conditions. The unavailability of an authorised abattoir had aggravated the problem, he added.

OP Kardam, in-charge, Health section, MC, said although notices and challans were issued to the offenders, a majority of the meat sellers had no permanent location or identity. “Only five or six shops in the city have obtained licences so far,” he added.

It is claimed that the proposal for setting up a state-of-the-art abattoir/slaughterhouse was yet to take off. This project has been on hold due to certain technical issues, including the required budget.

Dr Sachin Sharma, Food and Safety Officer, said the process of lifting of the samples of meat items was facing hurdles due to issues like the mobile nature of meat shops and the consequent lack of permanent address of the sellers.

‘Hard to keep record of temporary structures’

  • The total number of meat sellers in the city has crossed the 1,000-mark, according to sources in the administration.
  • “As a majority of the meat shops are operating from temporary or mobile structures, it has become a challenge to keep a record of such stores or kiosks,” said an official.
  • The authorities were finding it difficult to take any action as the department had no permanent address or identity of these sellers.
  • The unavailability of an authorised abattoir has aggravated the problem.
  • OP Kardam, in-charge, Health section of the MC, said only five or six shops had taken licences so far in the city.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Faridabad


