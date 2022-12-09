998 arrested in special raids by Haryana Police; 785 FIRs lodged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

Under Operation Akraman-III, a special drive to clean up crime and criminal elements across the state, the Haryana Police conducted a series of raids and arrested 998 accused and lodged 785 FIRs under various sections of the IPC, NDPS, Arms and Excise Acts.

DGP PK Agrawal today said the Police Department had been collecting pinpointed intelligence on criminal activities, including trafficking of illegal arms, narcotics and illicit liquor, in the state.

In all, 970 teams — comprising 6,333 cops — under the command of SSPs/DCPs conducted raids starting early Wednesday morning till night.

A total of 52 illegal firearms and 24 cartridges were seized. Similarly, 7.95-kg ganja, 167.77-gram heroin, 402-gram sulfa, 3.99-kg opium, 5.35-kg poppy husk, 300-gram chura post, 242 bottles of prohibited syrup (corex) and 25 banned injections were also seized.

During the raids, the teams also managed to nab 137 proclaimed offenders and 33 bail jumpers. Moreover, 316 other accused involved in various cases were also nabbed.

Cracking down on bootleggers, the teams confiscated 3,866 bottles of country-made liquor, 300 bottles of IMFL, 59 bottles of beer, 824 bottles of licit liquor, 1,483 bottles of illicit liquor and 680 litre of lahan. The police have also seized Rs 4.44 lakh cash.