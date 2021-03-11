9K nutrition, yoga 'vatikas' set up in Haryana state

Chandigarh, April 26
The Haryana Government is making efforts to improve the nutritional level of children and also to make the state malnutrition free.
In this year’s Budget, 33.7 per cent additional budget has been allocated by the state government for the Women and Child Development Department so that the targets of tackling malnutrition and increasing the nutritional level of women can be achieved.
A government spokesperson said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar believes that ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ is more of a ‘Jan Andolan’ than just a normal campaign.
More than four lakh community-based programmes have been conducted in the state for “malnutrition-free Haryana”.
More than two lakh Rural Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Days have been organised. More than 9,000 yoga, Ayush and nutrition ‘vatikas’ have been established, he said.
During ‘poshan’ month, more than 58 lakh people participated on the dashboard of ‘Poshan Abhiyan Jan Andolan’ while in ‘Poshan Pakhwada’, more than 21 lakh people took part.
