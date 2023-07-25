9th century ruler belongs to all communities: CM Khattar

Karnal, July 24
Amid the controversy between Rajput and Gurjar communities, who are staking claims to ninth-century ruler Mihir Bhoja, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said great personalities were not of any community.
“Great personalities like Raja Mihir Bhoja belong to all communities and they should not be restricted to one community,” said CM in response to a question asked by mediapersons at the PWD Rest House.
He CM distributed cheques of Rs 4 lakh each among families whose members died due to rain and floods.
“Thirty-five people have died in floods across the state. The government is providing Rs 4 lakh compensation to the family of each deceased. In Karnal, Rs 24 lakh have been given to the families of six deceased,” the CM said, adding that a portal was launched on which farmers could register their claims for losses.
The claims would be verified in seven days after which compensation would be given, he said.
The CM also expressed concern over the Manipur incident. He said parading women naked in Manipur was condemnable.
He criticised the Congress for opposing the portal system. The Congress failed to start portals even after the introduction of IT around 25 years ago.
He said the police had launched an operation in the Punhana areas and arrested several youths from 14 villages who were wanted in Rs 100 crore fraud cases.
