A celebration of Mewati culture

Gurugram, June 11

With the aim of making the public aware of the original culture of Mewat, a cultural evening ‘Shaan-e-Mewat’ was organised on Monday at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College in Nuh.

Famous folk artistes of Mewat left audience spellbound with their cultural performances. This event was organised under the joint aegis of the district administration, Nuh police and Radio Mewat.

Nuh SP Narendra Bijarania said this was the beginning of a special initiative to promote Mewati art and culture.

Three youths — Mainuddin, Nafees and Nadeem — who saved the lives of the devotees by stopping the moving bus which had caught fire on the KMP expressway in May; Junaid Pachgaon, who made his name in the field of sports, and Ikhlas constable Parvez Chahalka were honoured.

Nuh DC Dhirendra Khadgata praised the Mewati folk song and released a book, Pandun Ka Kada, which includes more than a thousand Mewati couplets.

