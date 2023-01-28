A day after SAP hike, BKU calls off protest

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 27

A day after the Haryana Government increased the state approved price (SAP) for sugarcane by Rs 10 a quintal, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) on Thursday called off its protest for sugarcane prices and the farmers resumed the supplies to sugar mills.

The SAP for the season was increased to Rs 372 a quintal on Wednesday, while the farmers had been seeking Rs 450 a quintal. The supplies were stopped by the protesting farmers from January 20, bringing the operations at the sugar mills to a halt.

After holding a meeting with farm activists, BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh said, “The SAP increased by the government was insufficient, but the sugarcane can’t be left standing in the fields. To ensure that the farmers don’t face any financial loss and considering the public sentiments, it has been decided to resume the supplies to sugar mills.”

The decision of calling off the agitation taken by the union has come as a big relief for the BJP as the farmers’ union had earlier given a call to hold a protest during the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Gohana on January 29.

Gurnam said, “It has been decided not to hold any protest during Amit Shah’s rally. But it has also been unanimously decided to oppose the BJP in the coming elections. The farmers will teach the anti-farmer BJP a good lesson in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.”

Meanwhile, an official at Shahabad Cooperatives Sugar mills said the operations at sugar mills had resumed.