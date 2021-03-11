A day of remembrance for those who lost their lives during Partition

Chandigarh, August 12
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, in view of the announcement made by PM Narendra Modi to observe August 14 as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’), the state government would organise a state-level programme at Kurukshetra.
The official press note said in the state-level programme, which would be attended by Khattar himself, people coming from every corner of the state would be made aware of the supreme sacrifices of all those who lost their lives due to the Partition. The Chief Minister said through Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the present generation and the coming generations will always be inspired to remember those who suffered great pain.
