A first: Buddhist forest monastery to come up in Yamunanagar village

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 14

An Ajan Chah’s Buddhist Forest Monastery will come up in Genda Rampur village, falling in the Adi Badri area of Yamunanagar district. It will be India’s first forest monastery.

Aranya Vihar Trust, which is working to spread the teaching of Lord Buddha worldwide, has bought 13 acres land at Genda Rampur village for the cultural project.

The ‘bhumi poojan’ of the monastery was held on May 8 in the presence of Buddhist monks, including those from Thailand.

Siddharth Gauri, general secretary of The Buddhist Forum, an NGO, which has constructed India’s tallest Dharma Chakra, popularly known as the Ashoka Chakra at Topra Kalan village of Yamunanagar district, said this global initiative had been taken by a Buddhist organisation of Thailand, ‘Thai Forest Tradition’ with the help of Aranya Vihar Trust and locals of Genda Rampur village in Haryana.

President of the Trust Dr PL Dhar, general secretary Anish Goyal, treasurer Deepak Jilani, general secretary of The Buddhist Forum Siddharth Gauri, and residents of Genda Rampur and Kathgarh villages were also present on this occasion.

“Adi Badri area is the origin of Saraswati river. This area was once the main attraction of Buddhism, the evidence of which is still present today. The remains of Buddhist monasteries and stupas are found on almost every peak of the hills falling in the Adi Badri area,” the general secretary of the forum said.

He added that the initiative would increase footfall of international tourists.