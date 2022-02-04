A first, Gurugram realtors to chip in for road project

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, February 3

In a first experiment of its kind, developers benefiting from the construction of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram will now have to chip in for its construction and makeover.

Will pay Rs 280 cr for access to finer infra Gurugram development authority is constructing Rs 845-cr peripheral road linking to NH-48

Developers having projects on either side of road set to benefit

Authority asked them to contribute to project, to which they agreed

Once completed, the 14.3-km stretch will link the Faridabad road to National Highway-48 (Jaipur highway) and reduce the travel time from nearly one-and-a-half hours during peak traffic to just about 15 minutes. Sources say the main beneficiaries of this project will be the developers who have gated societies on either side of this road as it exists today. While there is a carriageway, here are no service lanes, cycle tracks and flyovers. The Rs 845-crore project was passed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Subsequently, the authority and the Town and Country Planning Department held a joint meeting with the developers where the government’s decision to rope them in for the construction of the SPR was discussed.

At the meeting attended by 45 developers, it was proposed that the contribution of the developer would be in proportion to the land they hold. For colonies which sell plots, the contribution was pegged at Rs 3 lakh per acre, group housing projects would pay Rs 9 lakh per acre and Rs 14 lakh per acre would be charged from developers of commercial areas.

“This will generate nearly Rs 280 crore and it is only fair that the developers must contribute since the project will lead to an increase in property prices in the area. The developers have agreed to the proposal,” a senior officer said, adding that this model would be the first-of-its-kind experiment where the expenditure on a project would partially be borne by those benefiting from it.

In the proposed makeover, the SPR, formerly known as the Golf Course Extension Road, will get eight flyovers, service roads, drainage, footpath and electrification while the main carriageway will be strengthened and the junctions improved.

#gurugram