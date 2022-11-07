A victory of PM’s policies: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh November 6

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi for winning the Adampur Assembly seat. He expressed his gratitude to the Adampur voters for reaffirming their faith and trust in the government.

He said this was the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and development vision.

Khattar said Adampur had now got a young MLA who would set a new paradigm of development in the area. He congratulated Kuldeep Bishnoi on the victory of Bhavya.

The CM said the state government had provided clean administration to the people by curbing corruption, casteism and crime. Good governance had been established by changing the system, as a result of which today every section of the state was satisfied with our government. It was the result of this that today the public had once again shown its faith in the government.

He stated that the Opposition was in a weak position and was left with no issues to raise in the public. Khattar expressed confidence that they would definitely play the third innings in Haryana. He said the vision of “Haryana Ek - Haryanavi Ek” had proved successful in the state.

Haryana state chief OP Dhankar attributed the win to meticulous planning by the BJP which deputed its senior leaders and ministers in the constituency. He said the people of Adampur had rejected AAP given its policies in Delhi and Punjab and the party did not stand any chance in Haryana. He took a dig at the Congress as well.

