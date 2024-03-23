 AAP activists protesting arrest of Kejriwal lathicharged in Kurukshetra : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • AAP activists protesting arrest of Kejriwal lathicharged in Kurukshetra

AAP activists protesting arrest of Kejriwal lathicharged in Kurukshetra

Several party leaders, including Lok Sabha poll candidate Sushil Gupta, injured

AAP activists protesting arrest of Kejriwal lathicharged in Kurukshetra

Water cannons being used against protesting AAP activists. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 22

Several AAP workers and leaders, including Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency candidate Sushil Gupta, suffered injuries after the police used water cannon and force to stop them from gheraoing the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here today.

BJP misusing power

Our several leaders and activists have been injured. We wanted to hold a peaceful protest but were lathicharged. The BJP has been misusing the power but we have full faith in judiciary. — Sushil Gupta, AAP LS Poll candidate

A leader nurses a head wound. Tribune photo
An injured party worker in hospital. Tribune photo

The AAP activists, led by state party chief and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Sushil Gupta, had gathered near the CM’s residence to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government and demanded release of Kejriwal.

Barricades were placed to stop the AAP activists but some party workers tried to breach the barricades. The police used water cannon and lathicharged the AAP workers to disperse them.

During the action, Sushil Gupta along with state vice-president Anurag Dhanda and several other activists suffered injuries. They were taken to LNJP hospital for treatment.

Sushil Gupta said, “Our several leaders and activists have been injured. I know the policemen are bound to follow the orders given by the BJP leaders. We wanted to hold a peaceful protest but were lathicharged. The BJP has been misusing the power but we have full faith in judiciary.”

AAP state vice-president Anurag Dhanda, who also suffered injuries, said “We have been saying this for a long time that there is no democracy left in the country, and as a result the activists are not being allowed to even hold peaceful protests.”

Meanwhile, DSP Ram Kumar and several other on-duty police personnel also suffered injuries.

As per the Health Department official at the LNJP Hospital, 41 people were brought for treatment of which three were admitted and one person with an eye injury was referred for further treatment. They all are stable.

Congress leader Ashok Arora, who reached the hospital, said, “Just to divert the attention of public from real issues and corruption, the BJP government got Kejriwal arrested last night. We condemn the action taken by the police.”

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “Barricades were installed in view of the protest and the protesters were asked to hold a peaceful protest and not to cross the barricade, but they were adamant and came with a pre-planned motive of having a clash. After an on-duty DSP suffered injuries, mild force was used. Several police personnel have also suffered injuries. Appropriate action will be taken into the matter.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha #Nayab Singh Saini


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

2
Himachal

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

3
India

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

4
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

5
Diaspora

British Army celebrates Sikh festival of Holla Mohalla

6
Punjab

Election Commission appoints 5 new SSPs in Punjab

7
Punjab

AAP protests against Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters

8
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal arrest fallout: Will Delhi liquor case have ramifications on Punjab excise policy?

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court intensifies efforts to reduce case backlog

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal took advantage of being CM to facilitate liquor 'scam' money-laundering by AAP: ED

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...

Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park

ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids, says Delhi minister Atishi

I-T department searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala