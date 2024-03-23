AAP activists protesting arrest of Kejriwal lathicharged in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 22

Several AAP workers and leaders, including Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency candidate Sushil Gupta, suffered injuries after the police used water cannon and force to stop them from gheraoing the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here today.

BJP misusing power Our several leaders and activists have been injured. We wanted to hold a peaceful protest but were lathicharged. The BJP has been misusing the power but we have full faith in judiciary. — Sushil Gupta, AAP LS Poll candidate

A leader nurses a head wound. Tribune photo

An injured party worker in hospital. Tribune photo

The AAP activists, led by state party chief and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Sushil Gupta, had gathered near the CM’s residence to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government and demanded release of Kejriwal.

Barricades were placed to stop the AAP activists but some party workers tried to breach the barricades. The police used water cannon and lathicharged the AAP workers to disperse them.

During the action, Sushil Gupta along with state vice-president Anurag Dhanda and several other activists suffered injuries. They were taken to LNJP hospital for treatment.

Sushil Gupta said, “Our several leaders and activists have been injured. I know the policemen are bound to follow the orders given by the BJP leaders. We wanted to hold a peaceful protest but were lathicharged. The BJP has been misusing the power but we have full faith in judiciary.”

AAP state vice-president Anurag Dhanda, who also suffered injuries, said “We have been saying this for a long time that there is no democracy left in the country, and as a result the activists are not being allowed to even hold peaceful protests.”

Meanwhile, DSP Ram Kumar and several other on-duty police personnel also suffered injuries.

As per the Health Department official at the LNJP Hospital, 41 people were brought for treatment of which three were admitted and one person with an eye injury was referred for further treatment. They all are stable.

Congress leader Ashok Arora, who reached the hospital, said, “Just to divert the attention of public from real issues and corruption, the BJP government got Kejriwal arrested last night. We condemn the action taken by the police.”

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “Barricades were installed in view of the protest and the protesters were asked to hold a peaceful protest and not to cross the barricade, but they were adamant and came with a pre-planned motive of having a clash. After an on-duty DSP suffered injuries, mild force was used. Several police personnel have also suffered injuries. Appropriate action will be taken into the matter.”

