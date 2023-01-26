Woman raises slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 26

A group of AAP activists gathered at Pehowa and raised slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh, who has been facing sexual harassment allegations.

Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he was allotted this to unfurl the national flag.

During the event, a woman marked her protest and raised slogans against Sandeep Singh. Police took her away from the scene.

