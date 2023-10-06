AAP announces in-charge for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana

PTI

Chandigarh, October 6

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced names of in-charge for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, all of whom are ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab.

The party also announced names of in-charge for all the 90 assembly seats in the BJP-JJP ruled state.

Lok Sabha and Haryana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held next year.

Punjab ministers, who have been made in-charge for Sonepat, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala, Faridabad, Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, Gurugram and Sirsa seats respectively, are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljinder Kaur, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Anmol Gagan Maan, Bram Shanker Jimpa, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Lal Chand Kataruchak and Balkar Singh.

“Heartiest congratulations to all the Lok Sabha in-charges appointed in Haryana. With your support, we will further accelerate the campaign of change in Haryana,” AAP Haryana unit senior vice president Anurag Dhanda said in a post on X.

The AAP also named in-charge for all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana which includes several party leaders from Punjab.

Dhanda had a fortnight ago said the AAP will fight the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls on its own.

He had also said that for the Lok Sabha election, there has been no discussion on seat sharing among the INDIA opposition bloc members yet.

Several Opposition parties have come together to form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The AAP is also part of the alliance.

