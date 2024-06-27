AAP assigns duties for election campaign in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 26

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sounded the poll bugle, the district unit of the party held its workers’ meeting and assigned duties for the Assembly election campaign in Kurukshetra on Wednesday.

AAP’s district chief Vishal Khubber said the party is all set to start its campaign for the Assembly election. “The Assembly elections are just three months away and the party has launched its campaign. Our party workers will go door-to-door to make people aware of the BJP’s wrong policies. The government has failed to fulfil its promises. Due to unemployment, educated youth is forced to go to other countries in search of jobs. Many people also go abroad through donkey routes after selling their lands and risking their lives. The government schools and hospitals are also in a poor condition. The AAP will oust the BJP government from Haryana,” he added.

Sumit Hindustani, AAP’s Kurukshetra Lok Sabha convenor, said “The party will start its Badlav Jansamvad campaign and approach every person over the next 15 days. The party will motivate the voters to bring a change in the state. All the office-bearers and workers will spread Arvind Kejriwal’s message, hold conversations with people and note their problems. All the issues will be mentioned in the party’s manifesto and the AAP will form the next government in Haryana.”

