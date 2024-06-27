AAP assigns duties for election campaign in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, June 26
A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sounded the poll bugle, the district unit of the party held its workers’ meeting and assigned duties for the Assembly election campaign in Kurukshetra on Wednesday.
AAP’s district chief Vishal Khubber said the party is all set to start its campaign for the Assembly election. “The Assembly elections are just three months away and the party has launched its campaign. Our party workers will go door-to-door to make people aware of the BJP’s wrong policies. The government has failed to fulfil its promises. Due to unemployment, educated youth is forced to go to other countries in search of jobs. Many people also go abroad through donkey routes after selling their lands and risking their lives. The government schools and hospitals are also in a poor condition. The AAP will oust the BJP government from Haryana,” he added.
Sumit Hindustani, AAP’s Kurukshetra Lok Sabha convenor, said “The party will start its Badlav Jansamvad campaign and approach every person over the next 15 days. The party will motivate the voters to bring a change in the state. All the office-bearers and workers will spread Arvind Kejriwal’s message, hold conversations with people and note their problems. All the issues will be mentioned in the party’s manifesto and the AAP will form the next government in Haryana.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final
They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...
Om Birla re-elected Speaker, his words on Emergency trigger Congress protest
First day in chair witnesses House adjournment following res...
Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him
BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat