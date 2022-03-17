AAP born out of deception: Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 16

Home Minister Anil Vij said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was born out of deception and time will tell what would happen in Punjab.

Vij said, “AAP was born out of deception. They (AAP leaders) used Anna Hazare’s movement for their political ambitions. They don’t practice what they preach. But the people of Punjab have chosen these people and let us see what happens in future there.”

The minister also targeted the Congress after watching “The Kashmir Files” movie in Ambala. He said, “An effort has been made to show the fake secularism of the Congress. Unarmed Kashmiri Pandits were killed. People should know the truth.” —