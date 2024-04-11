AAP demands Kaithal DEO’s transfer

Chandigarh, April 10
Senior vice-president of AAP Anurag Dhanda has demanded the trnsfer of District Electoral Officer (DEO) of Kaithal in a case relating to the cancellation of permission to hold an election rally. Addressing a press conference yesterday, he said though the assistant returning officer (ARO) had been suspended, the Election Commission should shift the DEO as this was the first case in the country where permission was cancelled by giving ‘inappropriate response’. He said the administration also tried to disrupt Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s roadshow in Kurukshetra yesterday by asking the AAP to remove posters and banners from the route despite a prior permission.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis
High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...