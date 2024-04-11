AAP demands Kaithal DEO’s transfer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

Senior vice-president of AAP Anurag Dhanda has demanded the trnsfer of District Electoral Officer (DEO) of Kaithal in a case relating to the cancellation of permission to hold an election rally. Addressing a press conference yesterday, he said though the assistant returning officer (ARO) had been suspended, the Election Commission should shift the DEO as this was the first case in the country where permission was cancelled by giving ‘inappropriate response’. He said the administration also tried to disrupt Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s roadshow in Kurukshetra yesterday by asking the AAP to remove posters and banners from the route despite a prior permission.

