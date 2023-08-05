AAP: Govt failed to protect residents, Khattar must quit

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 4

The Haryana unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has castigated the state government over the recent violence in Mewat area and communal discord.

“Haryana is passing through a critical phase. An environment of communal harmony has always prevailed in the state. The recent episodes in Nuh and nearby districts indicate a political conspiracy,” said Anurag Dhanda, senior vice-president of AAP state unit.

Addressing a media conference, Dhanda demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. “The CM’s statement that the police cannot protect the state residents is irresponsible. Khattar should resign as he has lost the moral right to occupy the Chief Minister’s post,” he stated.

The AAP leader questioned the approval of Nuh SP’s leave despite Intelligence inputs regarding the possibility of law and order issue during the yatra.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Environment #Mewat #Rohtak