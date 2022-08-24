AAP holds dharna in front of Yamunanagar schools

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 23

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Tuesday held a demonstration in front of several schools in Yamunanagar district against the state government’s order of closing schools.

They held demonstration against the government in Sherpur, Taranwala, Silikalan, Thaska Khadar and other villages of the district. Senior AAP leader and national advisor Anurag Dhanda said the AAP workers on Tuesday started an indefinite dharna under the “Halla bol’ programme against the state government’s order of closing 105 schools in the state.

He said along with this, a public relations campaign was launched in the respective villages. He said the AAP would intensify the agitation against closed schools in the state, adding that the BJP government wanted to shut down government schools as part of a conspiracy.

“The population of the country is increasing and the Education Minister of the BJP keeps on saying that children are decreasing from schools,” said Dhanda. He said the children in government schools should increase instead of decreasing.

