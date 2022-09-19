AAP holds 'shiksha panchayat' in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 18

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a ‘Shiksha Panchayat’ at Dhani Mohabatpur village of Adampur Assembly constituency in the district today to protest the poor system of education in government schools in the state.

Villagers have locked the government high school in the village for 20 days over the issue of transfer of teachers.

Ved Prakash, a villager, said the school has only two teachers for 160 students. “Most of the students in the school come from a poor financial background. Under the recent transfer policy, five teachers were transferred out of the school. Only two teachers — one of Hindi and the other for Sanskrit subject — are left in the school,” he said.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda alleged that it was a conspiracy to ruin the government school education system in Haryana. He said: “The government’s argument that the number of children has reduced in schools is absolutely wrong and fallacious. Has the population gone down in the village or have the children stopped being born?”

He lashed out at BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, alleging that he had joined the BJP only due to pressure from the ruling party.

