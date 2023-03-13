AAP kicks off membership drive in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 12

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and state in-charge Sushil Gupta today claimed that after Delhi and Punjab, the AAP would form its government in Haryana and bring a revolution in the fields of education and health.

Gupta, who started a membership drive from Tepla village of Ambala, said, “People of the state have decided to form the AAP government in Haryana after the next Assembly election. After Delhi and Punjab, the AAP will end corruption from Haryana too and bring revolutionary changes in the education and health sectors.”

He said the party had set a target to induct 10 lakh new members into the party in a month. He interacted with party workers and apprised them of the digital and physical verification process for the membership drive.

Meanwhile, party leader Nirmal Singh held a workers’ meeting at a private palace here and announced that he would again contest the Assembly poll from the Ambala City segment.