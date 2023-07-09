 AAP launches ‘Bijli Andolan’ in Haryana; Kejriwal, Mann target BJP over power cuts : The Tribune India

AAP launches ‘Bijli Andolan’ in Haryana; Kejriwal, Mann target BJP over power cuts

The Delhi CM said the country needs ‘educated people’ to run it

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at a public meeting as part of AAPs electricity campaign, in Panchkula, on Sunday. PTI Photo



Chandigarh, July 9

 

The AAP on Sunday launched “Bijli Andolan” in Haryana from Panchkula, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeting the ruling BJP over power cuts in the state and saying that free and uninterrupted electricity supply is possible "if the intent is clean".

At the event, Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

 During the "Bijli Andolan" (electricity campaign), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders will visit villages and towns and apprise people about "costly power" and regular outages and tell them that free and round-the-clock electricity is possible in Haryana too if the party is voted to power.

"We are launching a Bijli Andolan... As you know, I have my roots in Haryana. Many people from the state have met me and told me about power problems. Some of them said that they have to face power cuts for six hours daily," Kejriwal said, addressing a gathering in Panchkula.

Referring to a woman, who said she is a widow, among the audience, Kejriwal said that she has been slapped Rs 1.40 lakh power bill. "People are getting wrong bills, and ultimately they are forced to pay when these are not rectified," he said.

Without naming any party, Kejriwal said for 75 years, these parties could not set the state of electricity in order, how they will handle the country.

"When we came to power in Delhi, at that time the national capital was facing up to eight hours of power cuts and electricity charges were so high, but things were set right," the AAP convener said.

In Punjab too, people would get wrong and hefty bills and there were power cuts, he said, but "within one year, the AAP government set things in order".

"Our intent is clean. There is no dearth of money in governments, but intent has to be clean. Their intent is not good. I came to know that they entered into a 25-year agreement with a company to purchase power at a particular rate. To benefit that company, they later increased rates and consumers have to bear this," said Kejriwal referring to Haryana.

The Delhi CM said the country needs "educated people" to run it.

"We are educated, and they are 'fourth class' pass...they are illiterate, they don't know how to run the government," he said.

Kejriwal said that the country has capacity to produce four lakh megawatt power as against demand of two lakh megawatt.

"Then there should be no shortage of power. Why we are not producing enough power. Because he is class 4 pass," he said in a sharp attack without taking any name.

"Electricity can be given 24 hours and free, we have shown that model," he said.

Delhi government's fiscal position is good despite giving free power, he said.

"Tell me one Congress or BJP ruled state where there is 24-hour power supply. If you vote them again, then you will have to face power cuts and costly power will consume chunk of your earnings.

"We are not seeking vote for ourselves, but we are talking about your family. If you need 24-hour power and free power, then there is only one option which is AAP," he said.

For the next one month or two, "we will run this Andolan in Haryana", he said.

"We had fought first polls in Delhi on power issue and won. Take this issue to every household and next year the AAP will form the government in Haryana," he said.

In his address, Punjab CM Mann said if after decades of Independence, there are power cuts and "we are unable to produce enough power, then it is shameful".

"It means there is lack of intent," he said.

Mann claimed that 90 per cent households in Punjab are getting zero power bill for the past one year.

"This is possible because our intent is clean," he said.

Haryana AAP chief Sushil Kumar Gupta and other party leaders, including Chitra Sarwara and Anurag Dhanda, were also present at the event.  

