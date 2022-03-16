AAP launches Haryana poll foray posters, goes for all 90 seats

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, March 16
After sweeping Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday launched Haryana election foray posters, setting its eyes on a Punjab like landslide.
AAPs social media in-charge for Haryana Vivek Lamba unveiled the posters on Twitter saying “BJP/Congress zero, AAP ki poori 90/90 seats”.
हरियाणा के माहौल देख कर राज घराने हिल गए । अब उनके बच्चो को भी नौकरी करनी पड़ेगी । बहुत हुआ तानाशाह राज ।@ArvindKejriwal @DrSushilKrGupta pic.twitter.com/mgRulh4PS6— Vivek Lamba (विवेक) 🇮🇳 (@lambavivek) March 16, 2022
The poster features Lamba, with Haryana AAP in-charge Sushil Kumar Gupta.
Gupta inducted several leaders of other parties into AAP yesterday, claiming a wave in party’s support.
“AAP's Haryana cadre is doubling up each day after its Punjab triumph. AAP's good governance and the Kejriwal Model are attracting attention all over India,” Gupta said.
Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP inducted: Congress leader and former MLA Rajkumar, Sandeep Kumar Goel, who contested Mayor's election on behalf of BSP-INLD, Sanjay Sharma, who contested assembly election from BSP, BJP leader Vijaypal Gulia, who contested from Badli assembly, Dr Kapoor Singh, who contested the Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leaders Surendra Dahiya and Manish Khatri.
"Aam Aadmi Party Haryana is expanding day by day since Punjab elections took place. Just as the people of Punjab have chosen the politics and good governance model of Arvind Kejriwal by rejecting the politics of caste and religion, the people of Haryana also want good schools, colleges, hospitals and 24 hours electricity. They want employment and crime free governance. Today, AAP is their only hope. The party is seeing expansion at the district level every day. The influence of the Aam Aadmi Party is increasing continuously,” said Gupta.
Gupta noted state ruling party's MLA Devendra Gautam’s recent remarks that Aam Aadmi Party was ready to come to Haryana if the chief minister did not work properly.
“Two days ago, a statement was given by a ruling party MLA in the Himachal Assembly that Jhaadu is going to sweep Himachal. The Delhi model of the Aam Aadmi Party and the good governance of Arvind Kejriwal are being sought all over India,” said Gupta.
Haryana poll is due in 2024.
