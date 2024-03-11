AAP launches Lok Sabha poll campaign from Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 10

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today launched the party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign from here with a slogan “Badlenge Kurukshetra, Badlenge Haryana, Ibbke INDIA ko Jitana”.

While addressing a gathering, Kejriwal called upon people to focus on electing a Member of Parliament and not the Prime Minister.

He said, “Many political parties will come with tall claims and promises, but I will talk about you, your family and children. Think about yourself, your family and the country instead of political parties.”

“The MPs of BJP in Haryana did nothing in their tenure in the past 10 years. They are the MPs of the BJP and not public representatives. Your MPs were partying when women wrestlers were struggling for justice and force was being used against the farmers who are struggling to get their demands fulfilled,” he said.

Kejriwal said: “The BJP is confident of getting 370 seats, they don’t want your votes, and let them (BJP leaders) arrange their seats. Don’t repeat the mistake of thinking about electing a Prime Minister. Let others do this work. You should elect a Member of Parliament who can stand by you in difficult times.”

Targeting Haryana Chief Minister, Kejriwal said, “People of Haryana want to see a change and teach the Khattar government a lesson. The victory in Kurukshetra will open the passage for the departure of Khattar government”, he said, adding, “They have the power of CBI, IB, ED, but we have the power of dharma. Now in the battle of dharma, you need to choose a side between dharma and adharma. The Desh Bhakt can come with me, and Andh Bhakt can go with the BJP. The change will begin from Kurukshetra.”

BJP MPs did nothing in 10 years The MPs of BJP in Haryana did nothing in their tenure. They are the MPs of the BJP and not public representatives. Your MPs were partying when women wrestlers were struggling for justice and force was being used against the farmers who are struggling to get their demands fulfilled. — Arvind Kejriwal, national convener, AAP

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha