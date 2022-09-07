AAP launches 'selfie' protest in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 6
Accusing the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram of rampant corruption and poor waste management, AAP has launched a unique ‘selfie’ protest called “Aaj ka taaza kachra” across the city.
Since the past four days, AAP workers, lead by Mukesh Dagar, have been going from one ward to another clicking selfies with waste dumped in the open and posting them on social media. The party has declared open dump yards of Ward No 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 16, 21, 28, 32 as civic selfie points. They have also been collecting signatures from residents to establish their participation in the cleanliness drive. The media in-charge of AAP, Anil Kukreja, said, “There are hundreds of open dumping points in Gurugram colonies that have become breeding grounds of mosquitoes. Our volunteers have been identifying those points for intervention by the authorities.”
