 Haryana AAP former president Naveen Jaihind arrested for 'rioting', 'assault' : The Tribune India

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind tries to assault an official at the University of Health Sciences, Rohtak. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 15

Naveen Jaihind, former president of the state unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested, along with Mokhra village resident Sonu, on charges of rioting, assaulting a government official and criminal intimidation here today.

Charge against him

A mob led by Jaihind staged an agitation in front of the gate of college of pharmacy. Jaihind forcibly entered the college with 80-100 persons, assaulted UHS Deputy Registrar Amit Sindhu and threatened him with dire consequence. Udai Singh Meena, Rohtak SP

Jaihind and Sonu were produced in a local court that remanded them in judicial custody.

Rohtak PGIMS Chief Security Officer Ishwar Sharma was arrested in connection with the same case yesterday and made to join the investigation by the police.

A case of rioting, assaulting a government official, preventing him from discharging his duty, damaging property and criminal intimidation was registered against Jaihind and Sharma last evening.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Udai Singh Meena said the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) had assigned the task of document verification and awarding social-criteria marks for the selection of staff nurses to Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak.

“As per a preliminary investigation, a committee headed by UHS Deputy Registrar Amit Sindhu was engaged in the said task, which was to be conducted from December 12 to 16. On Wednesday, a mob led by Jaihind staged an agitation in front of the gate of college of pharmacy, where the process was being conducted. Sharma and Jaihind forcibly entered the college with 80-100 persons, assaulted Sindhu and threatened him with dire consequences,” said Meena.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Sindhu, the police have registered an FIR under Sections 148, 149, 186, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 506 of the IPC.

In the complaint, Sindhu said some youths met him on December 12 and 13 and argued with him regarding the process. “On December 14, a group of youths led by Jaihind staged a protest in front of the college of pharmacy where the process was in progress. Instead of stopping the mob from entering the premises, the Chief Security Officer escorted and helped them. They attacked me and threatened me with dire consequences. I hid in a washroom to save myself,” said Sindhu.

On the other hand, Jaihind said the state government’s guidelines as regards giving preference to state’s youth in government jobs were being violated and outsiders were being given preference over them. “I went there to oppose the injustice being done with the unemployed youth of Haryana. However, they misbehaved with me,” said Jaihind.

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

