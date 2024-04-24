AAP leader from Pehowa joins BJP

Kurukshetra, April 23
AAP leader from Pehowa Gurinderjeet Singh Natt yesterday joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Haryana Nayab Saini and former CM Manohar Lal in Chandigarh.
Gurninderjeet Singh, a relative of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Gurpreet Kaur, said he has personal relations with the BJP candidate Naveen Jindal and in his (Naveen’s) support he joined the BJP.
“I have been associated with Naveen Jindal for a long time and he has worked a lot during his tenures as an MP of Kurukshetra. After the BJP fielded Naveen Jindal, I decided to support him and today I have joined the BJP. Though I have family relations with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, as my niece is married to him, I decided to support Naveen Jindal for the development of Kurukshetra”, he added.
Gurinderjeet Singh had been a Zila Parishad member and had also contested the Assembly elections as an Independent candidate from Pehowa.
