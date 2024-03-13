AAP leader seeks President’s rule in Haryana

Rohtak, March 12
AAP state joint secretary Lovleen Tuteja, aka Lovely, has flayed the Haryana Government for its inability to check the rising incidents of crime and demanded the imposition of the President’s rule in the state.
“Incidents of crime have increased sharply in Haryana. Instances of murder, loot and dacoityhave become the order of the day. But the government appears clueless. Imposing the President’s rule in the state seems to be the only solution,” Tuteja said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...