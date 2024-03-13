AAP leader seeks President’s rule in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 12

AAP state joint secretary Lovleen Tuteja, aka Lovely, has flayed the Haryana Government for its inability to check the rising incidents of crime and demanded the imposition of the President’s rule in the state.

“Incidents of crime have increased sharply in Haryana. Instances of murder, loot and dacoityhave become the order of the day. But the government appears clueless. Imposing the President’s rule in the state seems to be the only solution,” Tuteja said.

