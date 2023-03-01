AAP mustn't use pressure tactics on CBI, says Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

On the protest by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today tweeted that “The AAP does not believe in any system of the country, it used to talk big before coming to power. Now by gathering a crowd, it is influencing the investigation by putting pressure on the impartial institution CBI”.

He said, “The CBI is the apex investigative agency of the country. If it has got him (Manish Sisodia) inside jail, the agency must be having facts.” He added, “The CBI will not make Sisodia a hero by unnecessarily keeping him inside jail and facts will be told only when the time comes.”

Talking to mediapersons, Vij said the CBI was a fair and supreme agency of the country. “It takes action based on facts. Now, the AAP wants to put pressure on the CBI by gathering crowds, which is unfair,” he added.

Vij said, “Let the CBI work. The AAP is being given full opportunity to speak in court. Does the party want to put pressure on the CBI that if it does not work in their favour, they will spoil the atmosphere of the country?”

On increasing criminal incidents and the deteriorating environment in Punjab, the Home Minister said the AAP had completely failed everywhere.