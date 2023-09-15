AAP open to alliance with Congress in LS polls

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, September 14

Despite the reluctance of Congress leaders, especially former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is open to an alliance with the Congress to fight next year’s Lok Sabha elections under the banner of Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

Aim to defeat BJP AAP is ready to fight the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc to defeat the NDA. Sushil Gupta, AAP Haryana President

“AAP is ready to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc to defeat the BJP-led NDA,” Sushil Gupta, AAP Haryana president, said today.

Reacting sharply to Hooda’s statement on ruling out any alliance with AAP in Haryana and contesting on all 10 Lok Sabha seats on the Congress ticket, Gupta asserted that it was for the respective party commands of the Congress and AAP to take a final call on stitching up an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Even as the INDIA bloc leaders try to iron out their differences, Opposition parties are making efforts to remain united in Haryana. It is believed that the INDIA leaders were likely to invite INLD and SAD to join the opposition bloc.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP had entered into an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). However, the alliance drew a blank and the BJP had won all 10 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections.

