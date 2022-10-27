AAP poses no challenge to alliance govt in Haryana: CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday dismissed any possible challenge to the BJP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana.

Addressing mediapersons on the completion of the eight years of the BJP government in Haryana, Khattar said, “There is no challenge, adding that they would not allow it to come into the state.

On the Delhi government’s demand for more water from Haryana, he said following the Supreme Court’s directive, Haryana was providing Delhi more water than it (Haryana Government) was earlier providing.

“Now the AAP government in Punjab should release Haryana’s share of water from the rivers so that it is in a position to consider its demand,” Khattar said.

When pointed about a reported suggestion by Kejriwal to the Centre to emboss figures of Goddess Lakhmi and Lord Ganesh on currency coins, “as it would chime with Hindu sentiments”, Khattar refused to be drawn into the matter.

He said the BJP nominee for the bypoll in the Adampur constituency, Bhavya Bishnoi, is comfortably placed, adding that the constituency is traditionally a stronghold of the Bishnoi family.

The Chief Minister said he would address a public rally in Adampur on November 1 in support of Bishnoi.

