AAP preparing at booth level in all 90 seats: Gupta

Kurukshetra, June 18

The state chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sushil Gupta on Tuesday said the party is preparing to contest all 90 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections. He said the party will launch its Assembly election campaign on June 30.

Gupta held review meetings with party workers in Thanesar and Pehowa Assembly segments of Kurukshetra and discussed the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to mediapersons, the AAP state chief said, “We held meetings to review the performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections and discussed the preparation for the Assembly elections. The party is taking suggestions about the issues to be raised in the Assembly elections. Sunita Kejriwal will address a rally on June 30 at Charkhi Dadri.”

“The AAP as part of the INDIA bloc bagged 5.13 lakh votes from Kurukshetra. If we had managed to get another 15,000 votes, the party would have won the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat. The margin of 15,000 votes in the Lok Sabha elections is not a big deal. I am grateful to the people of Kurukshetra for their support,” he added.

Taking a dig at the INLD, JJP and BSP, Gupta said, “The AAP in Kurukshetra got more votes than the collective votes the JJP, INLD and BSP got in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.”

Answering a question, he said, “The party is making preparations at the booth level in all 90 Assembly seats in the state. We are strengthening our booth-level workers. However, the decision regarding any alliance in the Assembly election will be taken by the party high command.”

The AAP leader criticised the state government for a shortage of water and power cuts. He said, “The people of the state are facing the double whammy of water shortage and power cuts amid the heatwave. The state government hasn’t been able to provide adequate water and electricity to the residents.”

