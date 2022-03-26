AAP protests against delay in Pipli-KU stretch work

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 25

Aam Aadmi Party activists today staged a dharna in front of the new bus stand over the delay in the construction of the road from Pipli to Kurukshetra University.

The AAP activists also submitted a memorandum to the District Revenue Officer for the Haryana Governor. AAP leader Vishal Khubber said, “The road from Pipli to Kurukshetra University is the lifeline of the city, but even after missing so many deadlines, the project is incomplete. Corruption is the only reason behind the delay in construction of road.”

Sumit Hindustani said, “Not only are the Pipli-KU road, but all major roads of the city are in poor condition. The roads have become an ordeal for commuters. The local MLA has repeatedly claimed that the road will be completed soon but nothing happened. The MLA should resign if he can’t even get a road constructed on time.”

However, Thanesar BJP MLA Subhash Sudha said, “The construction work of the road has been resumed today. The work has started at different locations, including Mohan Nagar flyover, and Third Gate of Kurukshetra University. The Opposition parties have been trying to politicise the issue and all allegations being levelled against me arenot true and baseless.”