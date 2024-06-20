 AAP protests ‘irregularities’ in NEET exam : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • AAP protests ‘irregularities’ in NEET exam

AAP protests ‘irregularities’ in NEET exam

Says Union Govt has left students, parents worried about future

AAP protests ‘irregularities’ in NEET exam

AAP state chief Sushil Gupta and party workers during their protest in Kurukshetra. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 19

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers led by party’s state chief Sushil Gupta on Wednesday staged a protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

They said the government has left lakhs of children and their parents worried about their futures. The AAP leaders and workers gathered at Udham Singh Chowk in Shahabad and raised slogans against the Centre. They said the country will not tolerate such “scams” anymore.

Probe demanded

  • Panipat: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday demanded an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the NEET exam. The AAP workers staged a protest in Sonepat and Panipat. AAP leaders submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President of India, to the Panipat Deputy Commissioner.
  • AAP workers led by district president Rakesh Chugh gathered on the NH-44 in Panipat and staged a protest. They alleged that the NEET paper was “leaked” and grace marks were given to 1,526 students without any criteria.
  • In Sonepat, the AAP workers led by Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency president Devender Gautam gathered at the Mini-Secretariat to stage a protest.

They also questioned the working of the Education Minister.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sushil Gupta said, “The Modi government, through the NEET scam, has ruined the future of students who are aspiring to become doctors. Lakhs of students and their parents have been asking why a fair exam was not conducted. The students have also been asking the basis of the grace marks and how there were so many toppers. There are many questions, but the Prime Minister has been mum and the Education Minister is also not saying anything.”

“The government has betrayed the students, who had worked hard to excel in the exam with flying colours. The students want the exam to be conducted again. The government is accountable for the negligence and such a scam will not be tolerated. A number of papers have been leaked under the BJP’s rule and this government is playing with the dreams of the children. Corruption is rampant under the BJP’s rule. The AAP held protests across the state to raise the voice of the students and we want that these students should get justice,” the AAP state chief said.

He also attended a workers’ meeting in Shahabad and called upon the workers to go door to door to strengthen the party. While addressing the party workers, he said the INDIA bloc and the people of the country have brought the BJP government on crutches. “You all have worked hard in the election,” Gupta added.

He was accompanied by the party’s state vice-president Balbir Singh, district chief Vishal Khubber and spokesperson Sumit Hindustani.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Kurukshetra


