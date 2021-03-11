AAP says party stands with Nisha Singh, ex-Gurugram councillor convicted for instigating mob in 2015

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 2

As her conviction and imprisonment for allegedly instigating a mob to attack police personnel in 2015 has led to a debate, the Aam Aadmi Party has extended support to its former councillor Nisha Singh.

Speaking to The Tribune, party’s official spokesperson from Gurugram, Dr Sarika Verma put all speculations to rest and said Singh was very much part of the party and they were fighting for her.

“When Nisha Singh reached the spot the violence had already started. The only thing she did was videograph the goings-on. She is one of those who came into politics to be real representative of public and we feel there has been a miscarriage of justice,” Verma said.

“We do not endorse any kind of violence, but police should go after murderers not after somebody who just videographed the event. It is a shoddy investigation. The party is trying help her legally and hopeful that justice will prevail,” the AAP spokesperson added.

A total of 19 people, including Singh, were arrested and booked under Sections 114, 148, 149, 186, 307, 332, 353, 427, 435 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Explosives Substances.

Two accused died during the course of the trial while Nisha along with nine others, including eight women, were handed seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

The judgment also left Nisha’s family shocked who went to see her in jail today and said they will soon move the High Court.

“There has been grave injustice with her. The evidence produced by police in court did not corroborate any allegation. We will fight for her with all our might and will soon challenge this judgement in HC,” said a family member while requesting anonymity.

Nisha Singh, an MBA graduate from the London Business School, left her corporate job to contest the municipal polls in Gurugram. She won the Municipal Corporation polls in 2011 as an independent candidate. In 2014, she joined AAP and won again. She was a popular councillor and was once a close aide of AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

In 2015, HUDA team had gone to Jhimar Basti to clear debris of an encroachment drive when mob attacked them and hurled petrol bombs. Singh was accused of instigating the mob.