Ambala: AAP seeks CBI inquiry into War Heroes Memorial Stadium upgrade scam

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 26

Demanding a CBI and CAG inquiry into the alleged multi-crore scam pertaining to upgrade of War Heroes Memorial Stadium, Aam Aadmi Party activists, led by Chitra Sarwara, staged a demonstration in front of the stadium in Ambala Cantonment. The activists raised slogans in support of their demand and accused Home Minister Anil Vij of not taking action in the matter.

The stadium is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 115 crore to provide international-level sports facilities. Initially, the cost of the project was Rs 48.57 crore but it was revised twice later. The project that started in April 2017 was to complete in April 2019 but the project missed its deadlines several times and 20 per cent of the work is still pending. The inquiry committee had observed payment of excess rates and use of lesser quantity of steel in the stadium. AAP district chief Gurcharan Singh was among others present.