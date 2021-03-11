Ambala: AAP seeks CBI inquiry into War Heroes Memorial Stadium upgrade scam

Ambala, April 26
Demanding a CBI and CAG inquiry into the alleged multi-crore scam pertaining to upgrade of War Heroes Memorial Stadium, Aam Aadmi Party activists, led by Chitra Sarwara, staged a demonstration in front of the stadium in Ambala Cantonment. The activists raised slogans in support of their demand and accused Home Minister Anil Vij of not taking action in the matter.
The stadium is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 115 crore to provide international-level sports facilities. Initially, the cost of the project was Rs 48.57 crore but it was revised twice later. The project that started in April 2017 was to complete in April 2019 but the project missed its deadlines several times and 20 per cent of the work is still pending. The inquiry committee had observed payment of excess rates and use of lesser quantity of steel in the stadium. AAP district chief Gurcharan Singh was among others present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs