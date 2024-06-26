AAP sounds poll bugle

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 25

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today sounded poll bugle for the Assembly elections in Haryana with a slogan ‘Badlenge Haryana ka haal, ab layenge Kejriwal’, and announced to start its campaign with a ‘Badlav Jansamvad’ across the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal was also scheduled to address the state-level party’s worker meeting in Karnal, but due to the hearing of Arvind Kejriwal’s bail in the high court, she couldn’t come.

In his address, AAP state president Sushil Gupta said, “AAP is known for changing the system and now it is going to form government in Haryana. Each worker will work to strengthen its booth. We are struggling to develop the nation and change this system, it may take time but our success is certain. Our aim is to develop the country, generate jobs, provide education and ensure equal opportunities for women.”

He called upon party workers to stay disciplined and said, “On the directions of the BJP, some people may spread rumours to weaken the party but they will not succeed.”

AAP’s national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said, “In the battle of dharma and adharma, the truth and dharma will ultimately win. Haryana has given equal opportunities to all parties. The JJP came, sought vote against the BJP and then sat in the lap of the BJP. These parties did nothing and have betrayed the state. To bring a change in Haryana, we have to bring Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP.” About the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Pathak said, “Arvind Kejriwal was not sent behind bars for the Lok Sabha elections, but it was to keep him away for the Assembly elections. Now 100 days are left for the elections and we have to take up responsibility.”

Pathak said, “Kejriwal’s work is the reason for the BJP’s discomfort. They know if Kejriwal continues to work in this manner, it will be difficult to stop him. The BJP thought that by putting Arvind Kejriwal behind bars, the AAP will come to end but it was wrong. We are confident to accept the challenge. I challenge the leaders to debate on employment, hospitals, schools and other issues of Haryana.”

He called upon the party workers to start ‘Badlav Jansamvad’ from villages, and talk to people about the issues and their demands. “The party will cover the state in 15 days. I guarantee you that there will be a fierce battle and these parties will be left sweating. The AAP is in a strong position in Haryana. The BJP will try to divide you but stay strong and discharge your duties efficiently.”

About the alliance in Haryana, he said, “The alliance was for the Lok Sabha elections, Arvind Kejriwal will bring further clarity. However, we are ready for the elections.”

AAP’s senior state vice-president Anurag Dhanda, vice-president Balbir Singh Saini and other leaders also spoke.

‘Sushil Gupta working at Cong behest’

Soon after the campaign was launched, AAP worker Karan Singh Dhankar managed to grab the mike on the dais and said ‘Congress agents ko bhi hatana zaruri hai’. He was overpowered by the party workers after he accused party’s state chief Sushil Gupta of working at the behest of Congress. Meanwhile, Sushil Gupta said, “There is no protest against me. That one person could be BJP’s agent.”

