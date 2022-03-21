AAP spreading wings in Haryana CM's home district

Karnal: Days after the AAP victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, the party has started spreading its wings in Haryana also. In CM’s home district Karnal, several politicians, associated with different parties, have now started switching their loyalty to the AAP. On Sunday, ward number 2 councillor Balwinder Singh Brar joined the AAP in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP and state AAP convener Sushil Gupta and AAP north zone president BK Kaushik. In another programme held at Manav Sewa Sangh, another group of workers of different parties joined the AAP. Two days ago, ex-councillor Vinod Titoria also joined the AAP with his supporters.

Rahul-Hooda meet cheers supporters

Rohtak: After the Congress’ dismal performance in the recently held Assembly polls of five states, the meeting of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda has given a reason to cheer to the latter’s supporters. They are now expecting some big responsibility for their leader to strengthen the party cadre in the state where it is yet to form its organisational units at the block and district levels even after several years. On the other hand, the development has also left the political analysts guessing about the Congress’ next move in a situation when the AAP is striving to gain a foothold in the state after winning Punjab with a thumping majority.

Social outfit to aid of unmarried youth

Hisar: The marriageable youth in Haryana, especially in rural areas, have been facing problems in finding a match due to skewed sex ratio in the state. A social outfit has demanded that the state government should intervene and take measures for the wedding of youths in the state. Stating that the number of unmarried youngsters is increasing in the state, the Jind-based social outfit alleged the government was least bothered about this growing ‘social problem’. In a press statement, it urged other social outfits to come forward to organise a “Parichaya Sammelan” to introduce young men and women for match-making.

Shifting vendors cost Y’nagar MC dear

Yamunanagar: The move to shift the vendors to newly set up vending zone has cost the Municipal Corporation (MC) dear as a few of them are upset about it. They didn’t want to shift the vending zone, citing poor location for trade. Therefore, they met ex-MLA and INLD leader Dilbag Singh instead of the ruling party MLA for a solution. Apprehending a loss for his party’s vote bank in future, Mayor Madan Chauhan, of the ruling party, had to issue a statement that vendors associated with vegetarian and non-vegetarian food would be shifted to the new vending zone and those selling vegetables, fruits and other items would be shifted to vending zones at suitable places.

Contributed by: Parveen Arora, Ravinder Saini, Deepender Deswal, and Shiv Kumar Sharma