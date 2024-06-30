AAP starts poll-prep, training workers for public outreach programme

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 29

Intensifying its preparation for the Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has started holding training sessions for party workers and leaders before launching its outreach programme ‘Badlav Jansamvad’ to strengthen its base.

The AAP is training its workers on how to approach the voters and issues to be raised during the programme. The party has divided each Assembly segment into four blocks which have been further divided into circles. The circle leaders will arrange a public outreach programme ‘Badlav Jansamvad’ in their respective villages and wards. However, before the Jansamvad, the village and ward secretaries of the party will hold door to door campaign to invite people for the Jansamvad, install party’s flags, distribute pamphlets (carrying tagline Badlenge Haryana Ka Haal, Ab Layenge Kejriwal) and party’s posters.

AAP’s Kurukshetra district chief Vishal Khubber, said “The circle in-charges will fix schedules and then leaders/ speakers and office-bearers will go for the Badlav Jansamvad in which they will make people aware of the wrong polices of the BJP government, work done by the BJP and Congress during their regime and also tell people about the work done by the AAP in Delhi.”

“The people of Haryana have given equal opportunities to both BJP and Congress and we will request the people to give one opportunity to AAP too,” he added. “The leaders will sit among the people, inquire about the local issues and seek their suggestions. These proposals from the people will be incorporated in the Assembly segment-wise manifestos the party has planned. During the Jansamvad, the AAP will also run its membership drive to strengthen the party’s base,” he added.

Through the pamphlets, the party is criticising the BJP government for inflation, unemployment, and poor law and order situation. The pamphlets contain the guarantees of the AAP, and detailed information about party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and work done by him.

AAP’s state spokesman Sumit Hindustani, who held a training session in Pehowa, said, “Political parties hold jan sabhas in which the leaders address the public, but we have decided to hold interaction with the public. The party leaders will hold jansamvad in which the public will be able to interact and ask questions from the party leaders and raise their issues”.

“We have started holding trainings of the block leaders and circle in-charges. They are being trained how to approach the public, issues to be raised and points to be covered during the meetings. It will be a first of its kind campaign and we are confident that the party will form the next government in Haryana,” he said.

