AAP threatens to launch protest over Haryana govt move to merge schools

Ambala, August 21

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has threatened to launch a stir against the state government if any middle or high school is closed. Recently, as many as 105 government middle and high schools with less than 20 students and 25 students, respectively, were identified by the state government for merger with nearby schools.

Why is enrolment dipping? The government has claimed that due to less students, some schools are being merged. We want to ask the government the reason behind the falling number of students in government schools. — Chitra Sarwara, AAP Leader

AAP leader and north zone convener of the party Chitra Sarwara said, “The government has claimed that due to less students, schools are being merged. However, we want to ask the government the reason behind the falling number of students in schools. Due to the shortage of teachers and poor infrastructure, students are forced to leave government schools and get enrolled in private schools.”

“The government introduced CHEERAG (CM Haryana Equal Education Relief Assistance and Grant) scheme to provide admissions to government school students in private schools. The government will also reimburse fee to private schools for teaching these students. It is a part of a well-planned conspiracy. After the government schools are closed, the scheme will also be withdrawn,” she said.

