AAP threatens to launch protest over Haryana govt move to merge schools

Ambala, August 21
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has threatened to launch a stir against the state government if any middle or high school is closed. Recently, as many as 105 government middle and high schools with less than 20 students and 25 students, respectively, were identified by the state government for merger with nearby schools.
Why is enrolment dipping?
The government has claimed that due to less students, some schools are being merged. We want to ask the government the reason behind the falling number of students in government schools. — Chitra Sarwara, AAP Leader
AAP leader and north zone convener of the party Chitra Sarwara said, “The government has claimed that due to less students, schools are being merged. However, we want to ask the government the reason behind the falling number of students in schools. Due to the shortage of teachers and poor infrastructure, students are forced to leave government schools and get enrolled in private schools.”
“The government introduced CHEERAG (CM Haryana Equal Education Relief Assistance and Grant) scheme to provide admissions to government school students in private schools. The government will also reimburse fee to private schools for teaching these students. It is a part of a well-planned conspiracy. After the government schools are closed, the scheme will also be withdrawn,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him