AAP to contest municipal poll on party symbol

New Delhi, March 4

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to contest the forthcoming elections for all municipal bodies in Haryana.

The tentative plan of the Haryana Government is to hold the much-delayed elections in April.“AAP will contest for all 41 municipal bodies. The elections are likely to be held next month,” Rajya Sabha MP and party in-charge for Haryana Sushil Gupta said on Friday.

“AAP will fight the poll under its own symbol,” Gupta added, which was seen as the party adopting a front-foot approach in the matter.

Wading into preparations for the poll battle, AAP has already appointed observers for 31 municipal bodies. The observers for the remaining 10 bodies are expected to be appointed before the end of this month.

Sources said AAP had planned to use these local elections in Haryana as the sounding board for its politically big intention in the state and to assess its organisation strength at the grassroots level in time. Exposing the organisation on a large-scale across the state will help the party in taking corrective and invigorating measures before the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, which will be held in 2024, said the sources. The thinking among large sections of AAP is that the party’s campaign in Haryana will get a boost after the March 10 results of the Assembly election to the five states, especially Punjab. AAP has emerged as the principal challenger to ruling Congress in Punjab. Its leaders are optimistic that the party will have real shot at forming the government in the state. The party sources hope that it will emerge as the single largest party in the Vidhan Sabha.

Observers appointed for 31 civic bodies

