AAP to go it alone in Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections: Sandeep Pathak

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will go it alone in next year’s Vidhan Sabha elections in Haryana. This was announced by AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak after a meeting with state party leaders in New Delhi today.

“Haryana has a lot of energy and people here want change. We will contest the Vidhan Sabha polls alone and on all seats,” he said. However, he was non-committal on fighting the Lok Sahba elections next year, saying that a meeting of INDIA alliance would be held soon to chalk out future political strategy.

