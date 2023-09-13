AAP to go it alone in Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections: Sandeep Pathak

Chandigarh, September 12
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will go it alone in next year’s Vidhan Sabha elections in Haryana. This was announced by AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak after a meeting with state party leaders in New Delhi today.
“Haryana has a lot of energy and people here want change. We will contest the Vidhan Sabha polls alone and on all seats,” he said. However, he was non-committal on fighting the Lok Sahba elections next year, saying that a meeting of INDIA alliance would be held soon to chalk out future political strategy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says 'it's a regular person...
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...