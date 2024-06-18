 AAP to start Assembly election campaign on June 30: Dhanda : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  AAP to start Assembly election campaign on June 30: Dhanda

AAP to start Assembly election campaign on June 30: Dhanda

Criticises PM over SYL issue I Says should clear his stand

AAP to start Assembly election campaign on June 30: Dhanda

AAP senior state vice-president Anurag Dhanda interacts with mediapersons in Karnal. Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 17

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior state vice-president Anurag Dhanda on Monday said AAP would start the Assembly election campaign in Haryana from Charkhi Dadri on June 30.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will launch the Haryana Assembly elections campaign from Charkhi Dadri on June 30. We have been making all preparations for it,” said Dhanda, while interacting with mediapersons at the office of party’s district president Balwinder Singh.

When asked if AAP would contest the Assembly elections alone, Dhanda said the party aimed at strengthening its presence in every constituency and at every booth. However, he did not rule out potential alliances.

“We have started strengthening the party at all booth levels in all 90 Assembly segments,” said Dhanda.

When asked about the SYL issue, he criticised the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not clearing their stand on the issue. “Delhi CM Kerjriwal had sought time from PM Modi for a meeting to resolve the issue of SYL. If the PM dedicates only 15 minutes to the issue it will be addressed,” said Dhanda. He highlighted the issue of the water crisis in Delhi and said Haryana should supply water.

Accompanied by former councillor and district president Balwinder Singh, Dhanda said during the floods, water was released, but now the supply had been cut off. He also accused tanker mafias near Panipat and Sonepat of stealing water with the support of the government.

Dhanda also accused the BJP government for not developing a domestic airport in Karnal and not bringing Metro lines here. He said Minister of Civil Aviation, Haryana, Dr Kamal Gupta visited Karnal last week and said a new survey for the airport had started. “Karnal has been waiting for an airport for the past 15 years, and for the past 10 years, the BJP has been making false promises. Despite repeated promises, only discussions of surveys and land acquisition have been done. It took them eight years to acquire the land,” he said.

Dhanda pointed out that the decision to extend the Metro line to Karnal was taken by the Cabinet in 2020. However, even after four years, no work had started on the ground. AAP questioned why Karnal, despite showing repeated trust and providing two Chief Ministers, was still waiting, he said.

He said the BJP kept Karnal away from such essential projects. Dhanda asked whether the BJP would continue to show false dreams to the people.

Strengthening party at booth level

We have started strengthening the party at all booth levels in all 90 Assembly segments. — Anurag Dhanda, AAP senior state vice-president

