AAP wades into preparations for municipal bodies election in Haryana

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, March 4

Fresh from its hectic campaign for the just concluded Assembly elections in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to contest the forthcoming elections for all the Municipal bodies in Haryana.

The Haryana government has tentatively made it known that the much delayed elections would be held in April.

“AAP will contest for all the 41 municipal bodies for which the elections are likely to be held next month,” Rajya Sabya MP and party in charge for Haryana Sushil Gupta said on Friday.

“AAP will contest the elections under its own symbol,” Gupta added, which is seen as the party adopting a front foot approach in the matter.

Wading into preparations for the poll battle, the AAP has already appointed observers for 31 municipal bodies. Observers for the remaining ten bodies are expected to be completed before the end of this month.

Sources said that AAP has planned to use these local electionsin Haryana as the sounding board for itspolitically big intention in the state, and to assess its organization strength at the grass root level in time.

Exposing the organisation on a large scale across the state would help the party to take corrective and invigorating measures before the next Lok Sabha and assembly elections, which will be held in 2024.

The thinking among large sections in AAP is that the party’s campaign in Haryana will get a boost after theMarch 10 results of the assembly election to the five States, especially Punjab.

AAP has emerged as the principal challenger to the ruling Congress in Punjab. Its leaders are optimistic that the party has a real shot at forming government in the State. Even in the worst case scenario it would emerge as the single largest party in the Vidhan Sabha.

A good performance in Punjab will help the party to concentrate in Haryana on real time basis.