AAP workers to sabotage CM’s Jan Samvad: Dhanda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 13

Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will sabotage the Jan Samvad programmes of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. This was stated by AAP leader Anurag Dhanda while addressing a news conference at Rohtak on Saturday.

“We will not let the BJP’s propaganda of Jan Samvad continue. Our party workers will attend the meetings and question the Chief Minister on issues of public concern,” he maintained.

Asked about the AAP organisation in Haryana, Dhanda said it would be announced in a couple of days. The AAP leader remarked that after Karnataka, the BJP would face defeat in Haryana as well.

Pointing out the collapse of the Congress citadel in Jalandhar, he said the Congress would also lose its stronghold of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonepat districts.