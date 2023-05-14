AAP workers to sabotage CM’s Jan Samvad: Dhanda

Rohtak, May 13
Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will sabotage the Jan Samvad programmes of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. This was stated by AAP leader Anurag Dhanda while addressing a news conference at Rohtak on Saturday.
“We will not let the BJP’s propaganda of Jan Samvad continue. Our party workers will attend the meetings and question the Chief Minister on issues of public concern,” he maintained.
Asked about the AAP organisation in Haryana, Dhanda said it would be announced in a couple of days. The AAP leader remarked that after Karnataka, the BJP would face defeat in Haryana as well.
Pointing out the collapse of the Congress citadel in Jalandhar, he said the Congress would also lose its stronghold of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonepat districts.
To question CM
We will not let the BJP’s propaganda of Jan Samvad continue. Our party workers will attend the meetings and question the CM on issues of public concern. — Anurag Dhanda, AAP leader
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls
SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...