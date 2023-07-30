Aapki Beti, Hamari Beti a boon for 4.30 lakh girls: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 29

“The Aapki Beti, Hamari Beti scheme launched in the state has proved to be a boon for 4,30,278 daughters of the state,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today.

He said this while interacting with the beneficiaries of the Aapki Beti, Hamari Beti Yojana through audio conferencing from Rewari. He said that under the scheme, Rs 21,000 is given to poor and scheduled caste families on the birth of the first, second and third girl child and Rs 21,000 to all other families on the birth of the second and third girl child.

The amount is deposited as a lump sum in the name of the daughter in an account opened with the LIC. When the girl turns 18, she will get an amount of about Rs 1 lakh, informed Khattar.

