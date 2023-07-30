Aapki Beti, Hamari Beti a boon for 4.30 lakh girls: Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh, July 29
“The Aapki Beti, Hamari Beti scheme launched in the state has proved to be a boon for 4,30,278 daughters of the state,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today.
He said this while interacting with the beneficiaries of the Aapki Beti, Hamari Beti Yojana through audio conferencing from Rewari. He said that under the scheme, Rs 21,000 is given to poor and scheduled caste families on the birth of the first, second and third girl child and Rs 21,000 to all other families on the birth of the second and third girl child.
The amount is deposited as a lump sum in the name of the daughter in an account opened with the LIC. When the girl turns 18, she will get an amount of about Rs 1 lakh, informed Khattar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15
Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent
Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...