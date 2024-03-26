AAP's Haryana unit holds protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

PTI

Ambala, March 26

The AAP workers on Tuesday staged a protest here and in other parts of Haryana against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP workers gathered near the BJP's Ambala City office and staged a protest during which they raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also held in other parts of Haryana, including Karnal, Rohtak and Faridabad.

AAP state unit president Sushil Gupta said the BJP government is scared of the good works done by the Kejriwal dispensation.

He said, “The dictatorial Modi government wants to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party but today the entire country stands firmly with honest leader Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party”.

During their protest, the AAP also hit out at the BJP government in Haryana over the alleged police lathicharge on the AAP workers and some state leaders of the party in Kurukshetra on March 22.

Following Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP the next day.

AAP national convener Kejriwal, who was subsequently remanded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.

