AAP's Haryana unit holds protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Ambala, March 26
The AAP workers on Tuesday staged a protest here and in other parts of Haryana against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The AAP workers gathered near the BJP's Ambala City office and staged a protest during which they raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.
Protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also held in other parts of Haryana, including Karnal, Rohtak and Faridabad.
AAP state unit president Sushil Gupta said the BJP government is scared of the good works done by the Kejriwal dispensation.
He said, “The dictatorial Modi government wants to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party but today the entire country stands firmly with honest leader Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party”.
During their protest, the AAP also hit out at the BJP government in Haryana over the alleged police lathicharge on the AAP workers and some state leaders of the party in Kurukshetra on March 22.
Following Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP the next day.
AAP national convener Kejriwal, who was subsequently remanded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Recently, India summoned a German envoy to protest against h...
AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station
Meanwhile, BJP also held protest in the national capital dem...
Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 crore in IPL betting, upset wife dies by suicide
Venkatesh said that his daughter was extremely distressed du...
From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics
Last week, the AAP national convener, issued directions to M...
‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row
'Mulling legal action', says Himachal ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur