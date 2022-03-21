AAP's Punjab win won't impact us, says minister

Tribune News Service

Jind, March 20

Power Minister Ranjit Singh has ruled out any impact of the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Jind today, the minister, while commenting on the financial condition of Punjab, said the situation in Punjab had come to such a pass that government rest houses, hospitals, colleges and other institutions had been mortgaged in banks. Even employees had to wait for two months to get their salaries. Industries were not getting power supply for three days in a week over there.

Singh stated that people would forget the results of Punjab within three months and there would not be any impact of the poll outcome in Haryana. Arvind Kejriwal was not a challenge in Haryana or in other states, he claimed.

Meanwhile, AAP has decided not to enter into an electoral alliance with any political party in Haryana.

“The AAP will contest all elections in the state alone,” party in charge of Haryana and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said in New Delhi on Sunday.