AAP's Tanwar targets Cong, BJP

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 12

Reacting to the Congress’ ‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ campaign, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former MP Ashok Tanwar said such a campaign would not benefit the Congress as the party leaders in Haryana were divided.

Tanwar was interacting with mediapersons after addressing a public meeting organised by his supporters here on Sunday to mark his birth anniversary.

“The Congress has been rejected by the public in the past two Assembly elections in Haryana while the people are now waiting for the next Assembly elections to oust the BJP-JJP coalition from the power. ,” he added.