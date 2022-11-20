Abandoned bag full of bullets found in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar

ANI
Yamuna Nagar, November 20
A bag full of bullets was found at the Old Hamida area here on Sunday morning.
The police reached the spot and seized the bag.
"Police are conducting a search operation in the entire area with the help of bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs since morning," stated a police official.
"Children had dragged the bag to the middle of the street while playing and bullets had spilled out. When locals saw it, they informed the police," he added.
The weight of the bullets lying in the bag is said to be around 30 to 35 kg.
"We are probing where the bag came from. We have also collected some soil samples from the area," the police said.
