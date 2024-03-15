Abhay Chautala moves high court for security

Chandigarh, March 14
INLD’s MLA from Ellenabad, Abhay Chautala, today moved to Punjab and Haryana High Court for directions to the Centre and the state to provide him and his family with round-the-clock Z-plus security cover. The petition is scheduled to come up for hearing on Monday.
Chautala, through his counsel Sandeep Goyat, stated that some unknown person had been calling his personal assistant on WhatsApp from unknown numbers, threatening him to stop raising the voice of people on various issues.
It was added that that on July 17, 2023, at around 9 pm, two WhatsApp calls were received on his PA’s mobile phone, which he did not receive immediately. Thereafter, three voice messages were sent from the same number on his WhatsApp, in which the unknown person threatened to kill him.
